In short
The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga tasked Education and Sports Minister to brief Parliament on the issues of Makerere university before end of week and its plans to ensure continuity at the University.
Parliament Tasks Gov't on Makerere Impasse22 Jan 2019, 21:01 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: makerere saga makerere university suspends lecturers dr deus muhwezi kamunyu parliament seeks answers on makerere saga
Mentioned: makerere university muasa
