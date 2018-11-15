Alex Otto
12:59

Parliament Tasks Gov't on Persistent Power Outage in Gulu

15 Nov 2018, 11:38 Comments 162 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates

In short
Parliament has tasked Government to explain the persistent power outage in Gulu that has affected business and caused discontent in the area.

 

Tagged with: transformer umeme power outage gulu power blackout parliament tasks government on power gulu business cripple over power cuts
Mentioned: umeme parliament gulu

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.