Ngora County MP David Abala expressed worry that majority of the African football stars scheduled to play with Ugandan legends are based in Europe where several cases of coronavirus have been reported.
Parliament Tasks Health Ministry on Uganda-France Week
The Ambassador of France Jules-Armand Aniambossou shares a light moment with Stephen Kiprotich at the National High Altitude Training Centre named after him
