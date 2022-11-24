Parliament Tasks Internal Affairs Minister on Police Attacks

In short

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa directed that the Minister of Internal Affairs presents a statement on Wednesday next week on the sporadic attacks.











On Wednesday 23rd November, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said that officers at Nakulabye police post fought off an attempted attack by unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle and that the assailants attempted to attack the police post at around 4 am.