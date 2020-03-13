Parliament Tasks Seven Ministries to Present Policy Statements

In short

On Thursday, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga noted that 7 out of the 28 ministries and agencies had not presented their policy statements for the financial year 2020/2021. The affected MDAs include agriculture, education, justice and Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.



















Ministerial policy statements are documents that set out the performance and plans of government agencies, linking them with their policy objectives. The Budget Act (2001) provides that Parliament shall use these statements to assess the performance of every sector.