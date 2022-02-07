Parliament Tasks Telecom Operators On Improved Tariffs, Network Coverage

In short
It follows a petition to Parliament by six concerned subscribers in November 2021. The petitioners cited discomfort against costly charges on dropped calls, voice calls, data bundles, short message services – SMS, and mobile money transactions being incurred telecom service end-users.
Parliament Tasks Telecom Operators On Improved Tariffs, Network Coverage7 Feb 2022, 19:15 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Parliament Science and technology Updates
Parliament’s ICT Committee and National Guidance meeting National Telecommunication Operators. Photo by Dominic Ochola
