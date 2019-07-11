Olive Nakatudde
20:40

Parliament to Award Best Performing Ministers – Oulanyah

11 Jul 2019, 20:38 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah steering the plenary session.

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah steering the plenary session.

In short
Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah made the communication on Thursday saying that the award of certificates to the Ministers will not only help improve their attendance in Parliament but also send notice to the appointing authority.

 

Tagged with: Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.