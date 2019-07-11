In short
Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah made the communication on Thursday saying that the award of certificates to the Ministers will not only help improve their attendance in Parliament but also send notice to the appointing authority.
Parliament to Award Best Performing Ministers – Oulanyah11 Jul 2019, 20:38 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.