Parliament to Decide on Gold Tax as Exporters Maintain Suspension

In short
The new tax regime resulted from the Mining (Amendment) Act 2021, which replaced the Mining Act 2003, introducing a levy of 5 per cent on the value of a kilogram of processed gold exported, and 10 per cent on unprocessed gold shipped out of the country.
Parliament to Decide on Gold Tax as Exporters Maintain Suspension31 Dec 2021, 09:27 Comments 273 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
