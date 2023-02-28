Parliament to Reintroduce Anti-Homosexuality Bill

In short
The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among told a gathering of legislators and religious leaders during the Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service held at Parliament this morning that the legislature is determined to lead the country in the fight against homosexuality that has ravaged education institutions.
Parliament to Reintroduce Anti-Homosexuality Bill28 Feb 2023, 13:56 Comments 140 Views Parliament Human rights Court Updates
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among (R) and LOP Mathias Mpuuga during the Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service held at Parliament on Tuesday
