Alex Otto
13:56

Parliament to Remain Operational Despite Ban on Gatherings

19 Mar 2020, 13:56 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Parliament Updates
Parliament of Uganda Parliament

Parliament of Uganda

In short
Parliament of Uganda will put in place strict measures even as it continues with normal sitting amidst the ban on Public gatherings by President Museveni.

 

Tagged with: Coronavirus Parliament to function ban public gathering proceedures
Mentioned: Parliament health ministry

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.