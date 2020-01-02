Parliament to Vet Newly Appointed Ministers on Friday

In short
According to a communication from the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige dated December 30th, the first person to appear before the committee will be Raphael Magyezi, the Igara East MP who was appointed Minister of Local Government.
Parliament to Vet Newly Appointed Ministers on Friday2 Jan 2020, 14:28 Comments 235 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: New Ministers Parliament vets new Ministers Peter Ogwang President Museveni Raphael Magyezi Speaker Kadaga
Mentioned: Parliament Parliament commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.