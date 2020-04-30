In short
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga says that the recent statements from the Judiciary and the Executive concerning the Shillings 10 billion Covid-19 cash for the institution is an indication of a direct attack on the Legislature.
Parliament Under Attack From Executive, Judiciary - Kadaga
30 Apr 2020
Tagged with: speaker rebecca kadaga
