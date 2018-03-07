Parliament Vets Tumwine, Ochola Today

In short
Parliaments Appointments Committee chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga is today set to vet the newly appointed Inspector General of Police IGP Martin Okoth Ochola and his Deputy, Brigadier Sabiiti Muzeei. According to an official communication issued by the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige, the committee is to also interface with Gen. Elly Tumwine, the newly appointed Security Minister.
