Parliament Vets Tumwine, Ochola Today

7 Mar 2018 Kampala, Uganda

Parliaments Appointments Committee chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga is today set to vet the newly appointed Inspector General of Police IGP Martin Okoth Ochola and his Deputy, Brigadier Sabiiti Muzeei. According to an official communication issued by the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige, the committee is to also interface with Gen. Elly Tumwine, the newly appointed Security Minister.

 

