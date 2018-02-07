Parliament Wants Govt to Explain Evictions in Nakaseke

In short
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, who was chairing the house today, Wednesday, asked the Ministry of Lands and that of Defence to interrogate the situation in Nakaseke in which hundreds of people from Kinyogoga sub county are being evicted by Major John Mwesigwa, Uganda Peoples Defence Forces UPDF officer.
