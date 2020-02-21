In short
According to the judiciary website, six justices of the Court of Appeal currently have special assignments. They include Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire and Justice Monica Mugenyi who were appointed to the East African Court of Justice and Justice Solomy Balungi Bossa who is at the International Criminal Court.
Parliament Wants Law to Regulate Judges on Special Assignments
Justice Byabakama taking Oath as Chairman of the Electoral Commission Login to license this image from 1$.
