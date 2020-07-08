Parliament Wants Places of Worship Reopened

In short

On Monday 5th July, Uganda’s neighbor Kenya which has registered 8,525 positive cases of Covid-19 and 169 deaths announced the resumption of places worship to take effect in the next three weeks.



According to Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, the phased reopening of places of worship will see a maximum of 100 congregants allowed into the sanctuaries at a time and not more than one hour. Sunday Schools and Madrassas remain suspended in the Country and congregants under the age of 13 years or above the age of 58 years as well as persons with underlying conditions shall not be allowed in places of worship.