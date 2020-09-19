Parliament Yet to Receive Ministry Report on Dead MP Alupo

In short
Despite having not received a report to confirm cause of death from the health ministry the assistant director for communication and public affairs at Parliament Helen Kaweesa says Pariament will proceed with its program of a special sitting next week until advised otherwise by the health ministry.
Parliament Yet to Receive Ministry Report on Dead MP Alupo19 Sep 2020, 14:08 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Faith Alupo
Mentioned: Parliament of the Republic of Uganda
