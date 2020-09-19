Bukenya Fred
Parliament Yet to Receive Ministry Report on Dead MP Alupo

19 Sep 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Pallisa District Woman MP Faith Alupo Taking Oath in 2018 Courtesy Picture

Pallisa District Woman MP Faith Alupo Taking Oath in 2018

Despite having not received a report to confirm cause of death from the health ministry the assistant director for communication and public affairs at Parliament Helen Kaweesa says Pariament will proceed with its program of a special sitting next week until advised otherwise by the health ministry.

 

