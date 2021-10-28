Olive Nakatudde
Parliamentary Commission Protests Budget Cuts

28 Oct 2021, 18:32 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Deputy Speaker Anita Among chairing plenary Parliament

Deputy Speaker Anita Among chairing plenary

In short
Parliament appropriated 831 billion Shillings for the Parliamentary Commission for the financial year 2021/2022 but available information indicates that the budget was cut by 80 billion Shillings. This is one of the measures undertaken to reorganize government expenditure amidst the tough economic times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

