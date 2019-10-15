Parliamentary Pension Scheme Accused of Swindling Deceased MP’s Savings

In short

Records indicate that Omolo was saving 5,031,000 Shillings for his pension every month. This included 1,677,000 as the contribution from his salary and the government contribution of 3,354,000 Shillings. As at the end of December 2015, Omolo had 253.8 million Shillings saved with the parliament pension scheme, according to the financial statement given to the MP by the scheme on 19 January 2016.