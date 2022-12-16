Ochola O. Dominic
Parliament’s Censure Motion Against Minister Namuganza Faces Tough Challenge

Dr Chris Baryomunsi addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN

In short
Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Thursday, said the NRM Government wants to mediate and resolve the bad blood that has emerged between Namuganza and Speaker Among to restore cohesion between the two NRM leaders.

 

