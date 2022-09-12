Olive Nakatudde
Parliaments Rules Committee Summons Minister Namuganza

12 Sep 2022 Kampala, Uganda
The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa directed the committee to investigate Namuganza for allegedly questioning the integrity of the House. The matter started with a report by the Adhoc committee on the Nakawa-Naguru land that was unanimously adopted by Parliament on May 18, 2022.

 

