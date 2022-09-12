Parliaments Rules Committee Summons Minister Namuganza

In short
The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa directed the committee to investigate Namuganza for allegedly questioning the integrity of the House. The matter started with a report by the Adhoc committee on the Nakawa-Naguru land that was unanimously adopted by Parliament on May 18, 2022.
Parliaments Rules Committee Summons Minister Namuganza12 Sep 2022, 15:42 Comments 214 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Court Report
State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza appearing before the Land Commission. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.