Party Leaders Express Mixed Views On Proposed Election Financing Bill

In short
A cross section of leaders of political parties and organisations have mixed reactions to provisions in a bill to regulate election campaign financing. The bill has been drafted by activists led by Alliance for Finance Monitoring-ACFIM and is expected to be moved in parliament by Fort Portal Municipality MP, Alex Ruhunda.
Party Leaders Express Mixed Views On Proposed Election Financing Bill9 Sep 2019, 20:40 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Election Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: election campaign financing bill
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.