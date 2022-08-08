Party Leaning Independents Worry NRM Leaders in Busongora By-Election

In short
Chris Baryomunsi, the NRM party vice chairperson for Western Region says independents become extremely disruptive in the previous elections, that if there are legitimate concerns then they need to be addressed without rapturing the party.
Party Leaning Independents Worry NRM Leaders in Busongora By-Election8 Aug 2022, 13:15 Comments 164 Views Kasese, Uganda Polls Politics Updates
