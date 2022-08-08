Basaija Idd
13:21

Party Leaning Independents Worry NRM Leaders in Busongora By-Election

8 Aug 2022, 13:15 Comments 164 Views Kasese, Uganda Polls Politics Updates
Gedeon Mujungi being flagged-off as the NRM's official flag bearer

In short
Chris Baryomunsi, the NRM party vice chairperson for Western Region says independents become extremely disruptive in the previous elections, that if there are legitimate concerns then they need to be addressed without rapturing the party.

 

