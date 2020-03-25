Pastor, 30 Followers Arrested for Defying Ban on Public Gatherings

In short
Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the police was notified by vigilant neighbours. But Mutebi said, in his statement at Kajjansi police station that he was still looking for money to transport his Church members to their respective villages.
Pastor, 30 Followers Arrested for Defying Ban on Public Gatherings25 Mar 2020, 18:10 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
