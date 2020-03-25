Kato Joseph
Pastor, 30 Followers Arrested for Defying Ban on Public Gatherings

Courtsey. Pastor Rashid Mutebi and his followers at Kajjansi

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the police was notified by vigilant neighbours. But Mutebi said, in his statement at Kajjansi police station that he was still looking for money to transport his Church members to their respective villages.

 

