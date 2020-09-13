Jesse Johnson James
Pastor, 50 Believers Arrested for Defying COVID-19 Guidelines

13 Sep 2020, 16:51 Comments 248 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Religion Northern Breaking news
Kenneth Cupu of Grace Church of Christ in Gulu West Division was found in the Church leading a team of more than 50 people in prayer, contrary to the Ministry of Health Guidelines that banned large congregations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

