In short
Kenneth Cupu of Grace Church of Christ in Gulu West Division was found in the Church leading a team of more than 50 people in prayer, contrary to the Ministry of Health Guidelines that banned large congregations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor, 50 Believers Arrested for Defying COVID-19 Guidelines
