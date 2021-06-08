Pastor Arrested for Holding Rally after Testing Positive for COVID-19

In short
Edulu had been placed under home-based care management which required him to remain in quarantine at home for at least 14 days while receiving treatment. But Edulu is reported to have ignored the health restrictions and decided to openly preach in the city centre, at a rally that had brought crowds in one place.
Pastor Arrested for Holding Rally after Testing Positive for COVID-198 Jun 2021, 10:25 Comments 89 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures new surge of covid-19 infections violation of COVID19 guidelines
Mentioned: Ministry of Healt Soroti district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.