Pastor Banished From Gulu Main Market for Theft of UGX1.3M

In short
Upon his arrest, Kibedi pleaded guilty and produced the money claiming that he was possessed by Satan when he stole the money. Both Kibedi and Lukwiya are dealers of general merchandise.
Pastor Banished From Gulu Main Market for Theft of UGX1.3M31 Mar 2022, 18:50 Comments 193 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Religion Northern Breaking news
Pastor Kibedi Samuel parading the recovered money before the disciplinary committee. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
Tagged with: Gulu Main Market Hope Tabernacle Ministry
Mentioned: Hope Tabernacle Ministry
