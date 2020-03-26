Basaija Idd
07:47

Pastor, Followers Arrested For Defying Presidential Directive on Gatherings

26 Mar 2020 Kamwenge, Uganda
Kamwenge DPC Richard Asiimwe comfirmed the arrest

In short
Kamwenge District Police Commander, Richard Asiimwe, says they picked up the suspects on a tip off from residents. He says the suspects face charges of negligence, which is likely to spread a disease contrary to section 141 of the penal code act.

 

