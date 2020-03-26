In short
Kamwenge District Police Commander, Richard Asiimwe, says they picked up the suspects on a tip off from residents. He says the suspects face charges of negligence, which is likely to spread a disease contrary to section 141 of the penal code act.
Pastor, Followers Arrested For Defying Presidential Directive on Gatherings Top story26 Mar 2020, 07:39 Comments 253 Views Kamwenge, Uganda Health Religion Misc Updates
