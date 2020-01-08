Pastor in Hoima Arrested for Assaulting 85-year-Old Woman

In short
Kiiza, the head pastor at United Miracle Church, was picked up by police detectives on Tuesday evening on accusations of assaulting an 85-year-old woman Katalina Nyangoma, a resident of Kiboni village in Kicwamba ward, Mparo division.
Pastor in Hoima Arrested for Assaulting 85-year-Old Woman8 Jan 2020, 12:58 Comments 133 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
