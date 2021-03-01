Pastor on Spot Over Fraudulent Acquisition of Land

In short
Osumin Neyita, another resident says that they have tried to seek redress from the district authorities but they have not been helped. “We suffering with children, they lack food to eat and our land is being claimed fraudulently. We are scared of further practising any farming activity”
Pastor on Spot Over Fraudulent Acquisition of Land1 Mar 2021, 07:12 Comments 184 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Security Human rights Business and finance Editorial
In short
Mentioned: land
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.