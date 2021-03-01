Kimbowa Ivan
07:14

Pastor on Spot Over Fraudulent Acquisition of Land

1 Mar 2021, 07:12 Comments 184 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Security Human rights Business and finance Editorial
Some of Kirayita residents in a village meeting to chant wayforward of protecting their land.

Some of Kirayita residents in a village meeting to chant wayforward of protecting their land.

In short
Osumin Neyita, another resident says that they have tried to seek redress from the district authorities but they have not been helped. “We suffering with children, they lack food to eat and our land is being claimed fraudulently. We are scared of further practising any farming activity”

 

Tagged with: Jinja Pastor on Spot Over Fraudulent Acquisition of Land
Mentioned: land

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.