Pastor, Two Others Arrested with Owl Eggs in Gulu

Simplicious Gessa, the Communication Officer of Uganda Wildlife Authority –UWA told URN that the trio was arrested from Gulu by UWA personnel who had earlier tracked their email communication with prospective buyers of the eggs in the United States of America.
Pastor, Two Others Arrested with Owl Eggs in Gulu30 Apr 2021, 10:01 Comments 139 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Tourism Northern Breaking news
Grace Pande, the Gulu OC CID Nelson Ocira, a pastor with New Life Christian Center
