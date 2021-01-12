Pastor Urges Army to use its Somalia Methods in Uganda During Elections

In short
Pastor Joseph Serwadda said that the council has identified hotspots during the campaigns and he would like the UPDF to exercise its peace keeping expertise which it has perfected in countries like Somalia, Burundi and South Sudan.
Pastor Urges Army to use its Somalia Methods in Uganda During Elections12 Jan 2021, 11:39 Comments 211 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
