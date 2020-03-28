Christopher Kisekka
19:32

City 'Pastor' Augustine Yiga Arrested for Misleading Public on COVID-19

28 Mar 2020, 19:19 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Health Misc Updates

In short
Yiga, commonly known as ‘abizaayo’ reportedly used his Television Station to tell the public that there was no Coronavirus in Africa . He coined his argument on the fact that no single death had been declared in a number of countries, yet in the west, nations that were battling the disease had lost lives in hundreds.

 

Tagged with: ABS action continent coronavirus country death police social media video
Mentioned: Corona Virus Daina Atwine Elvis Mbonye Health Permanent Kampala Metropolitan Old Kampala Police Station Pastor Yiga Uganda Communications Commission Yiga police spokesperson

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.