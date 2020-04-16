In short
Court heard that Yiga had brought to court sureties who are junior ministers in his Church and were not substantial because they are not able to compel him return to court whenever required. Yiga had previously presented his employees at Revival Church including Jackie Babirye an Administrator, and Pastors Ruth Mulungi and Simon Kabuye as his sureties.
Pastor Yiga Denied Bail
