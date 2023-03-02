Basaija Idd
Pastoralists Block Security, Kasese Leaders from Accessing Contested Land

2 Mar 2023, 10:45 Comments 60 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
The survey exercise on the contested land in Nkoko

On Wednesday, the pastoralists blocked a team of officials led by Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt. Joe Walusimbi, and the LC V Chairperson Eliphazi Muhindi from accessing the land and demanding a meeting with the Lands, Housing and Urban Development Minister, Judith Nabakooba.

 

