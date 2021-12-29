Pastoralists in Amuru Yet to Heed to Presidential Directive on Fencing Grazing Land

A herdsman makes a jump over a perimeter fence in an attempt to evade local leaders and police during an impromptu verification of pastoralists on Tuesday in Okidi Parish in Atiak Subcounty, Amuru District.

In short

More than 51,000 acres of land in the villages of Kaladima, Pacilo Palokere, and parts of Pawel in the greater Atiak Sub-county are currently being occupied by pastoralists commonly referred to as Balaalo.