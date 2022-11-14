Godfrey Eyoku
11:02

Pastoralists to Pay UGX 25000 to Maintain Kobebe Valley Dam

14 Nov 2022, 10:58 Comments 108 Views Moroto, Uganda Environment Agriculture Report
Herdsmen at Kobebe watering point for livestock

Herdsmen at Kobebe watering point for livestock

In short
David Koryang, the Moroto LC V chairperson, says that most of the pipes and valves have been spoiled by cattle and the district does not have money for repairs.

 

Tagged with: Kobebe grazing area Moroto district Pipes and valves are spoiled maintainance of kobebe dam patoralists to pay money
Mentioned: Ministry of Animal Husbandry Moroto District Local government

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.