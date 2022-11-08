Godfrey Eyoku
Pastoralists Walk for 100km to Access Social Services Top story

8 Nov 2022, 07:48 Comments 117 Views Moroto, Uganda Human rights Local government Report
Pastoralists sharing water pond with livestock at Kobebe grazing area.

Philip Loumo, one of the pastoralists, said they have to walk through the bush for 100 kilometers to Moroto town to access health services and 40 kilometers to Rupa sub-county to access schools and clean water.

 

Mentioned: Moroto District Local Government

