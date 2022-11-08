In short
Philip Loumo, one of the pastoralists, said they have to walk through the bush for 100 kilometers to Moroto town to access health services and 40 kilometers to Rupa sub-county to access schools and clean water.
Pastoralists Walk for 100km to Access Social Services Top story8 Nov 2022, 07:48 Comments 117 Views Moroto, Uganda Human rights Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: Moroto District Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.