Pastors Ask Government to Reduce Taxes on Temperature Guns Top story

17 Aug 2020, 13:02 Comments 254 Views Jinja, Uganda Religion Report
Some of the pastors attending the training.

In short
Prossy Babalanda, a pastor attached to Ntinda victory family center told the meeting that she can’t afford the equipment required for reopening because she entirely depends on believers to finance their operations.

 

