Pastors Urge Ugandans to Embrace National Dialogue

Left to Right, Bishop Ronald Mukibi, the Presiding Apostle of the Born Again Faith Dr Joseph Serwadda and Apostle Charles Tumwine Addressing the Media in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The National Dialogue, spearheaded by the Inter-religious council of Uganda and the Elders Forum, among others, is designed as a citizen led process that seeks to unite Ugandans to discuss and build consensus on Uganda they want to see for present and future generations.