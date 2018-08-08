Christopher Kisekka
‘Patient' Arrested for Stealing Mityana Hospital Equipment

8 Aug 2018, 14:25 Comments 165 Views Mityana, Uganda Crime Health Local government Updates
Nobert Ochom, the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, notes that following a number of leads, police detectives arrested a man who had been admitted to the hospital a week before the theft. Ochom said that the suspect had disguised himself as a patient while studying the situation at the hospital.

 

