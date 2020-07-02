Patient Numbers Fueling Shortage of Pre-eclampsia Drugs at Kawempe Hospital

In short
The disorder characterized by seizures and convulsions in a woman with high blood pressure in pregnancy is a potentially dangerous complication often results in serious or even fatal difficulties for both mother and baby.
Patient Numbers Fueling Shortage of Pre-eclampsia Drugs at Kawempe Hospital2 Jul 2020, 20:38 Comments 74 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: shortage of preeclampsia drugs
Mentioned: Kawempe National Referral Hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.