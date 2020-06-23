Basaija Idd
06:56

Patient Numbers Overwhelm Bugoye Health Centre III

23 Jun 2020, 06:43 Comments 170 Views Health Misc Updates
Bugoye HC III is one of the biggest health facility in Busongora county

Bugoye HC III is one of the biggest health facility in Busongora county

In short
Jimmy Muzigiti, the Health Assistant in charge of Public health at the health centre says that the numbers have soared in recent months as a result of the lockdown which affected movement to facilities in distant places.

 

Tagged with: Buyoge HC III NMS public health
Mentioned: Bugoye HC III

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.