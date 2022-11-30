Basaija Idd
Patient Numbers Overwhelm Kigoro-Kasika Health Centre

30 Nov 2022 Kasese, Uganda
Kigoro-Kasika health centre II, patients often overwhelm the facility when they are alerted of drugs delivery

In short
The residents were displaced by mudslides that hit Kasika Trading Centre in September killing 15 people and displacing more than 100 others.

 

