Patient to Doctor Ratio Worries Doctors at UCI

In short
Dr. Jackson Oryem, the Director Uganda Cancer Institute, says there are only 14 doctors at the institute, which is a very minimal number.
Patient to Doctor Ratio Worries Doctors at UCI30 Jul 2018, 18:27 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: patient to doctor ratio worries uci doctors uci has only 14 doctors uci suffering from congestion institute patient doctor increase prostate cancer child people head cancer rector ovarian expert research training service ugandan worrying regular disease defeat floor health tutee load weight
Mentioned: uganda cancer institute-uci uci dr. nixon niyonzima pediatric cancers director uganda cancer institute jackson oryem dr. noleb mugisha uganda cancer institute health ministry permanent secretary diana atwine
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.