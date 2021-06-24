Patients Congest Nakifuma HCIII as Security Block Medics From Traveling by Boda

In short
She notes that the few who managed to get travel documents from the RDC and District Health Offices were also stopped and documents confiscated. Nassali says currently the facility is also struggling to handle the patient influx amidst inadequate utilities such water and electricity after the solar panels got faulty and making referrals following the ban on public transport is extremely hard.
Patients Congest Nakifuma HCIII as Security Block Medics From Traveling by Boda24 Jun 2021, 16:26 Comments 64 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Human rights Security Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Medical Workers Stay at Home Without Transportation Means to Handle Patient Influx at Nabalanga HCIII
Mentioned: Nabalanga HCIII
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.