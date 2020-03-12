Patients' Lives at Risk As Water Crisis Hits Health Centres in Kasese

In short
Most of the health centres visited by URN have inadequate or lack of water to run their operations. They are forced to get their water from unreliable points including boreholes and streams.
Patients' Lives at Risk As Water Crisis Hits Health Centres in Kasese12 Mar 2020, 11:20 Comments 144 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Misc Updates
