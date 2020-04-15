Joan Akello
Patients Overwhelm Health Centres in Katabi, Kigungu

15 Apr 2020
Some of the patients at Katabi Health Centre III

Katabi Health Centre III is now receiving an average of 50 patients a day, up from a maximum of 20 patients. But it has only one doctor, one laboratory technician, two nurses, and a midwife, yet the facilities there can also not handle the increasing number of patients.

 

