Ezekiel Ssekweyama
18:33

Patients Overwhelm Masaka Medical Camp

9 Jun 2018, 18:33 Comments 166 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Lifestyle Updates
Some of the patients lining up at the free medical camp at Kyannamukaaka Health Centre IV in Masaka. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Some of the patients lining up at the free medical camp at Kyannamukaaka Health Centre IV in Masaka.

In short
William Masereka, a senior nursing officer at the camp working with Bulamu Healthcare International, says majority of the reported cases could have been attended to before they advanced.

 

Tagged with: masaka free medical camp kyannamukaaka health centre iv poor healthcare system overwhelming patients longing for free services bulamu healthcare international vice president ssekandi health complications providing cure and support
Mentioned: uganda cancer institute bulamu healthcare international masaka district local government ministry of health governmnet of uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.