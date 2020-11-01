Mambule Ali
Patients Pin Mpigi Health Centre Staff for Extortion

1 Nov 2020 Mpigi, Uganda

In short
Several patients, particularly expectant mothers told trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde that they have been forced to abandon the facility and instead endured a long journey to Gombe Hospital in the neighbouring Butambala district to avoid harassment and extortion.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Health Mpigi health center IV Trade and Industry Minister Amelia Kyambadde

